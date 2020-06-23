Obituary: Kenneth Tutt

Kenneth Tutt

Provided Photo

Dr. Kenneth J. Tutt February 16, 1949 – June 21, 2020

Dr. Kenneth J. Tutt passed away on June 21, 2020, in Glenwood Springs, CO, at the age of 71 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born on February 16, 1949 in Queens, N.Y. and raised on Long Island, Ken’s heart belonged to Colorado. He often told the story of how heading to California over 40 years ago, he stopped in Colorado and never left.

Support Local Journalism Donate

Ken earned his master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Northern Colorado and came to Aspen in 1975, where he began his career in psychology at the Aspen Mental Health Clinic, continuing with a private practice of clinical psychology. He also served as a consulting Psychologist with major national corporations including RCA and Chrysler.

Known for his sense of humor, he was a fine athlete; awarded basketball scholarships during his undergraduate career and remained active in a variety of sports throughout his life. Ken loved the mountains and the lifestyle that Colorado offered, cherishing his lasting friendships and the “Rocky Mountain Way.”

Ken is survived by his sister, and brother, five nieces and nephews, and eight grand nieces and nephews.

Ken will be memorialized in a private ceremony; a date to be determined.