Obituary: Keith Gardner
July 14, 1936 – March 25, 2022
Keith Gardner passed away peacefully on March 25 at his home in Aspen after a long illness. Born in Birmingham, England, Keith moved to the United States as a young man, eventually making his way to Aspen.
Keith was trained as a civil engineer in England, then earned a Master’s degree in English literature. Shakespeare was his passion. Keith could and would quote lengthy passages of The Bard’s works from memory. Sharing that enthusiasm in his Aspen Country Day English classes was a highlight of his life.
A very active member of Christ Episcopal Church of Aspen, Keith couldn’t believe his good fortune when he met Margo Gubser one Easter Sunday. They married in 2004. Margo and. Keith were frequent lay readers. Together, they hosted countless First Sunday brunches. To many house-bound members of the community, Keith’s was a familiar face as he faithfully delivered Meals on Wheels.
Keith loved all that Aspen had to offer. He was an expert skier and enjoyed taking long hikes in the mountains with Margo. They attended concerts at the Aspen Music Festival and hosted Aspen Music School students at their home over several summers.
He is survived by his step-son, Charles Gubser of Basel, Switzerland, his step-daughter-in-law Laura Landweber of Princeton, NJ, and his sisters-in-law, Scilla Hastings of Middletown, CA and Carey Bloomfield of Cambridge, MA. His beloved wife, Margo Gubser Gardner, passed away March 12, 2021.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church of Aspen.
