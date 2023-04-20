Obituary: Kay Scott

December 9, 1929 – November 26, 2022

Katherine Joan Scott passed away comfortably 2 weeks short of her 93rd birthday on November 26, 2022. She was able to spend time with many intimate friends and numerous family members in the few months prior. ‘Kay’ was born in Wewoka, Okla., to Golda Cassel and John Bacon Davenport. She lived in Aspen from 1977-1986. Married to Glenn Scott for 63 years.

Kay is survived by three sons, Patrick, Joel, and Jeffrey, and five grandchildren, Noel, Lauren, Christina, Amber, and Ozzie.

A Celebration of Life for Kay and Glenn will be held at the McGuire-Ville Barn in Monument, Colorado on May 20, 2023, 11am.