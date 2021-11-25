Obituary: Katherine N. Purcell
December 1, 1936 – November 18, 2021
Katherine N. Purcell passed away on November 19, 2021. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aspen at 11 am on Monday, November, 29. Burial will follow at Red Butte Cemetery. Kathy was born on December 1, 1936 in Corning, NY. She was pre-deceased by her parents Frank Purcell and Nora (Mahoney) Purcell, her sisters Lucy Anne Purcell and Martha Purcell. She is survived by her sister Honore Maloney, Taos NM, nephew James Maloney, Malden, MA, Michael Maloney, Halifax, NS, and niece , Catherine Maloney (David Kuhn) and three grand-nephews all from Ladysmith, BC.
Kathy moved to Aspen in 1971 and upon retiring in 1999, became a full time RV’er for 11 years before returning to Aspen in 2010, the home she loved.
