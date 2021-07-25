Obituary: Karen Irene Natal
Natal
February 4, 1955 – July 13, 2021
Karen Irene Natal was born on February 4th, 1955 to John and Dolores Riley in San Francisco, California. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her mother Dolores Dee Blue and a brother Jay Riley. Karen spent her early years as a ski instructor at South Lake Tahoe, California and at Aspen Highlands, Aspen Colorado. She met and married a Colorado native boy Dennis Natal in 1982. Dennis and Karen moved from Carbondale to Paonia, Colorado in 1990 where she lived her life until July 13th, 2021. She was diagnosed with MS and fought it for 40 years. Karen and Dennis spent many happy years traveling and camping in the high country, as well as ocean cruises.
She will be remembered and missed by many. A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.
