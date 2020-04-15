Obituary: Judy Kittle
JUDY KITTLE 09-30-1938 04-14-2020 Life-long local Judy Kittle passed away peacefully at home in the early morning of April 14th. She was 81 years old. Judith Diane Arbaney was born to Fierman and Beulah Arbaney in Glenwood Springs on September 30th 1938. She grew up in Basalt on the old Arbaney ranch which is now the Roaring Fork Club and attended school in Basalt as well. It was there, in high school, where she met, fell in love with and eventually married her steadfast partner of 62 years, Wyland Kittle. They had one child, Mark, about a year later and lived in California for a short while as Wyland was in the Navy. They soon returned to Basalt where they founded and operated “Y” Electric from 1966 to 2002. Judy enjoyed traveling in the motorhome, riding mules, hunting elk, fishing, playing cards, golf and most of all, spending time with her family and one of her may beloved Sheltie dogs. Judy touched many lives here in the valley and had a smile for everyone, she will be truly missed. She is preceded in death by her parents Fierman and Beulah and her daughter Deborah. She is survived by her husband Wyland and her son Mark. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
