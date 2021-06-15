Obituary: Judith L. Zanin

Judith L. Zanin

Provided Photo

Judith L. Zanin

May 12, 1939 – June 8, 2021

On the evening of June 8, 2021, Judy Zanin quietly passed away at home, surrounded by her loving husband of 62 years, children and beloved granddaughters. She is finally free of the limitations Alzheimer’s imposed on her fiercely independent spirit.

Judy grew up in Ouray, CO and spent her last 57 years in Aspen. She was a mountain woman through and through, enjoying skiing, camping, hiking, and biking with her family and good friends. She was quick to smile, had an infectious laugh, and was passionate about the three “jobs” she took so seriously.

Judy’s first job was as a supportive partner to her husband, Joe, in life and in business. Judy and Joe were rarely apart and often in the company of the many couples who were the best of friends. For years, she was the bookkeeper for Joe’s construction company, making sure the books always balanced to the penny.

Judy’s second job was as a hands-on and present mother to her two children. She felt it important to meet her kids every day when they got off the school bus to offer them an ear about their day and a snack of her famous chocolate chip cookies. Nothing gave her more joy later in life than watching her two granddaughters grow and thrive.

Judy’s third job was as a productive citizen in her community. She volunteered continually and her philanthropic energy was primarily focused on ensuring quality local healthcare and providing educational assistance through scholarships. Judy was a long-time volunteer at The Thrift Store of Aspen and a 21-year volunteer in Radiology and Same Day Surgery at Aspen Valley Hospital (AVH). She was the AVH Volunteer of the Year in 1993/1994 and later served as President of the Volunteers. Judy was asked to join the Aspen Valley Medical Association Board and served as Treasurer and then President. She later joined the Aspen Valley Medical Foundation (AVMF) Executive Committee and become Chair of the AVMF Education Committee, which awarded medical and health-related scholarships to individuals and Aspen Valley Hospital departments. During her tenure, AVMF was instrumental in laying the foundation for the Aspen Hope Center.

Judy was a 50-year member of the Aspen Chapter of P.E.O., which raises money for women’s continuing education scholarships. Her last volunteer activities were heading up the Christ Church Knitters, who sold winter hats and scarves to raise money for holiday baskets for those in need, and working as a reading tutor at the Aspen Elementary School.

Judy is survived by her husband Joe Zanin, children Valerie Miller and Brad Zanin, and granddaughters Brittany Zanin and Hannah Zanin.

A memorial service for Judy will be held on Friday, July 16th at 11am at Christ Episcopal Church, 536 W. North St., Aspen, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Chapter AR PEO Scholarship Fund, c/o Barbara Bakios-Wickes, 146 Heather Lane, Aspen, CO 81611 or Aspen Hope Center, PO Box 1115, Basalt, CO 81621.