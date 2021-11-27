Obituary: Joyce Jan Barton Hamilton

Joyce Jan Barton Hamilton

Provided Photo

October 17, 1941 – November 18, 2021

Joyce Jan Barton Hamilton “Jan” passed from this life on November 18, 2021. She was 80 years of age and resided in Washington DC at the time of her death.

Jan was born to CM Barton, Jr. and Lena Daniel “Dan” Browning Barton in the Barton Community near Whiteflat in Motley County Texas on October 17, 1941. She is preceded in death by her parents, CM and Dan and by her grandparents, Charlie Malcomb Barton, Sr., Madeline Lester Barton, Louis Reagan Browning and Leila Lou Jay Browning.

Jan married Thomas Earl Hamilton of Matador, Texas on July 7, 1963, and they later divorced in 2008. Tom preceded Jan in death on June 10, 2018. They are survived by sons John and wife Tamara of Lubbock, Brent of Austin, Rob and wife Mary Elizabeth of Matador, and six grandchildren, Channing and Clark Hamilton, Ashley and Jackson Hamilton, Thomas and Roye Hamilton. She is also survived by her sister Cherri Barton Karr and husband James of Whitney, Texas and brother Max Barton and wife Carla of Trophy Club, Texas along with many nieces, nephews, former classmates, friends, and her loving caregiver Marie Nzambe.

Growing up on a farm in the panhandle of Texas and in the First Baptist Church of Matador had immense value to Jan. She was very active in sports, FHA and 4-H Clubs, winning many local, state, and national honors in these organizations. Jan graduated from Matador High School in 1960 and then attended Texas Tech University, where she was a charter member of the Chi Omega Sorority and was crowned Texas Maid of Cotton. She received her bachelor’s degree in 1963. Jan later obtained a master’s degree in Human Nutrition at Texas Tech and went on to receive her PhD in Human Nutrition and Behavioral Psychology from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She was a Certified Nutritional Specialist and was a Licensed Dietitian. Jan was founder and CEO of Nutritional Biomedicine.

Most who knew Jan would attest to her strong will, determination, and passion in whatever she did. Jan faced many difficulties in her life’s journey, but through it all she kept her faith in Jesus Christ. Jan said in her last days, “I want us to forgive, love each other, and see each other in heaven.”

A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm on December 27, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Matador followed by a private graveside service for family members at East Mound Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the East Mound Cemetery Fund, Box 214, Matador, TX 79244, or the charity of your choice in Jan’s memory.