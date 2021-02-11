Obituary: Joyce E Baker
November 3, 1935 – January 24, 2021
Joyce Elaine Baker left this world on January 24, 2021. Joyce was born in November of 1935 in Presho, South Dakota, one of 5 children. She met her husband, Richard Baker, in Denver and they were married in March 1953. They moved to Basalt in 1968, where Joyce worked at various jobs in the Aspen area, including over twenty years at Aspen Valley Hospital. Her favorite job was being Grandma to her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going with her family and friends to Reudi and Lake Powel, bowling and playing cards. Joyce and Richard left the valley in 1998 to retire to Bismarck, AR. After Richard’s passing in 2018, Joyce moved back to the valley, since she missed the mountains and her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and her husband of 64 years. She will be greatly missed by her children – Jodi (Jeff), Steven, and Tommy (Becky); grandchildren – Thomas (Jenny), McCarra and Stevie Lee, Brad and Brian (Holly); great grandchildren – Elway and Iverson, Gavin and Aiden, and Carlie; sisters Beverly and Colleen, brother Bob and various nieces and nephews. If you would like to donate something in Joyce’s name, please do so at your local animal shelter.
