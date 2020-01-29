Obituary: Josephine Dolinsek

Josephine E. Dolinsek

Josephine Dolinsek was received into the Lord’s hands on January 18, 2020. She was born to Frank and Nellie Dolinsek, in Aspen, CO, along with brothers Frank and John, and sisters Jennie and Nellie. She graduated from Pitkin County High School with the Class of 1941 and received her nursing degree from Mercy Hospital in 1946, and RN in 1948, after which she worked at the VA Hospital until 1951, when she was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. As a military nurse she lived in Iran, Spain, Philippines, India (visiting the Taj Mahal), Hawaii, Japan, Portugal, and Germany; a world traveler with many interesting stories. Major Dolinsek retired as a surgical nurse after 20 years in the U.S. Air Force with many awarded commendation medals. Later she retired from nursing and returned to Aspen in 1989 to help her brothers Frank and John take care of their mother Nellie. She was the matriarch of her large family and revered by all. All who knew her, knew her as caring, compassionate, fun, and the one to go to for that fact or name on the tip of your tongue. She especially loved her cats. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and loved her beloved Aspen, along with her brothers Frank and John, bequeathing the Dolinsek Gardens. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charities. A memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 31st, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 533 Main St., Aspen.