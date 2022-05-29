Obituary: Joseph W Donovan

Joseph W Donovan

Provided Photo

August 12, 1944 – December 25, 2021

Joseph “Joe” W. Donovan, age 77, of Carbondale, Co went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Christmas day, December 25, 2021.

Joe was born on August 12, 1944 in Vincennes, In. He was the son of Arval William Donovan and Mary (Wheatly) Donovan of Vincennes who proceeded him in Death.

Joe’s daughter, Christian, his son Craig, and his wife Genie (Lawrence) Donovan and his only sister Sherry Gill also proceeded him in death.

Joe served his Country well while in the Army during the Vietnam war.

When returning from serving his Country, Joe was a businessman in the state of Colorado. While working and when his family was living, his pleasures were spending time with them.

They were everything to him.

Those of us who knew Joe, loved him for who he was. He lived life simply and without regrets.

It was with joy we learned that Joe, on December 22, 2021, trusted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior.

A memorial service celebrating the lives of Joe & his family will be scheduled July 19,2022 at 10:30 am at the Skyline Ranch in Carbondale, CO.

For additional information please contact Michael White –

Phone – (970) 618-4100

email – mwhite@aspenwhitestar.com

If you are unable to attend the Memorial service and would like to add a comment to Joe’s Life Memorandum,

go to

Search for Joe Donovan