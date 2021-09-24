Obituary: Joseph Edward Kaveckis Jr
Kaveckis Jr
February 5, 1945 – September 11, 2021
The world lost a charismatic and talented husband, brother, grandfather and uncle. Joseph Edward Kaveckis, 76, passed away peacefully in his home in Basalt CO, after suffering from various health issues. He was born on February 5th,1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to his parents, Joseph Edward Kaveckis Sr. and Dorothy May Young. In the late 1940’s, they all moved to Richland, WA. He spent an idyllic childhood enjoying outdoor activities, all while excelling in various forms of art. He graduated from Columbia High School in 1963 and from the University of Washington in 1970 with a degree in Architecture. His work career was varied and extensive, beginning with an internship in Seattle to relocating in Aspen where he began his career as an architect. He moved to NYC in the 80’s to work with Naomi Leff & Associates. Ten years later, and back in Aspen, he resumed his architectural work with Charles Cunniffe Architects. From there, he moved to Poss Architecture, and most recently worked with Eigelberger Architecture. Joseph was a well-respected architect and mentor throughout his career. Also, while in Aspen, he patented a unique hinge design for modular homes. He is survived by his wife Marlene Laboe, her sons, Bradley (Laboe), Lauren (Laboe), grandson, Tyler (Laboe Kleint) and brother Stanley (Suzanne)of OR. Also, his nephews, Ryan Kaveckis (MN) & Andrew Kaveckis (OR.) and five great nieces & nephews. No service is planned at this time.
