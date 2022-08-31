Obituary: Joseph Donovan
August 12, 1944 – December 25, 2021
You are kindly invited to
Joseph W Donovan Memorial Service
Memorial Service for
Joseph W Donovan & Family
Date – September 8, 2022
Time – 10:30 am
Place – St Mary of the Crown Catholic Church
397 White Hill Rd
Carbondale, CO 81623
Please RSVP to Michael White
Text – (970) 618-4100
email – mwhite@aspenwhitestar.com
