Obituary: Jose Jesus Magaña

Jose Jesus Magaña

Provided Photo

September 23, 1972 – May 29, 2023

Jose Jesus Magaña, 50, of New Castle, Colorado passed away May 29th, 2023.

Jose Jesus Magaña was born in Michoacan, Mexico, September 23, 1972 to Federico Magaña Aguilera and Rosa Madrigal Alvarez. Jesus is one of their seven children.

In 1993, Jesus moved to Colorado to pursue his dreams. In 1994, Jesus met the love of his life Janelle Duttenhefer. He loved Janelle so dearly, with an unconditional love that never faltered and never ended. Jesus and Janelle went on to have two beautiful children, Monica June (26) and Joel Jesus (22), whom they love with all their hearts. Jesus was a loving and devoted father and husband. By example, he taught his children faith, love, and kindness to all. The time he loved the most was together with family.

Jesus is survived by: Janelle (wife), Monica (daughter), Joel (son), Rosa Madrigal Alvarez (mother), Sharon Roy (mother-in-law), Charles (Gertrude) Duttenhefer (father-in-law), and siblings Abel (Teresa) Magaña, Carmela (Antonio) Santoyo, Jose (Jennifer) Magaña, Licha Magaña (Jesus), Salud (Maria)Magaña, Federico (Laura) Magaña & numerous nieces and nephews.

Jesus is preceded in death by his father, Federico and sister Paz

Estoy sano porque

Escrito, esta por Las

Llagas de Cristo nuestro

Senor