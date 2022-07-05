Obituary: Jose Angel Chaverri

Jose Angel Chaverri

Provided Photo

April 18, 1954 – June 19, 2022

68, died from heart failure during medical transport after a fall resulting in a broken hip.

Jose was born in San Jose, Costa Rica and came to the United States in 1980 on an educational visa, attending the University of Wisconsin. In 1986 after a few years in Boulder and Taos, the ever-cosmic traveler arrived in aspen.

Jose was a charismatic force of energy that blew into Aspen, where he became a fixture in the town’s restaurant industry. Being fluent in both Spanish and English, he served as a valuable bridge between cultures, most notably during his employment at The Little Nell, The Gant, The Cantina and Red Onion.

A gentleman and a scholar, Jose was a proud American citizen. He loved being part of the Aspen community, and will be missed by many.