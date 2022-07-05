Obituary: Jose Angel Chaverri
April 18, 1954 – June 19, 2022
68, died from heart failure during medical transport after a fall resulting in a broken hip.
Jose was born in San Jose, Costa Rica and came to the United States in 1980 on an educational visa, attending the University of Wisconsin. In 1986 after a few years in Boulder and Taos, the ever-cosmic traveler arrived in aspen.
Jose was a charismatic force of energy that blew into Aspen, where he became a fixture in the town’s restaurant industry. Being fluent in both Spanish and English, he served as a valuable bridge between cultures, most notably during his employment at The Little Nell, The Gant, The Cantina and Red Onion.
A gentleman and a scholar, Jose was a proud American citizen. He loved being part of the Aspen community, and will be missed by many.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User