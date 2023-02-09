Obituary: JON TRAVIS BAUER

JON TRAVIS BAUER

Provided Photo

November 12, 1976 – May 8, 2022

Our Jon was taken by fentanyl. We lived in Mt. Badly, California when he was born, we moved to Florida when he was small. Jon moved to the valley in his twenties, went to San Diego many years later. Jon loved his family, friends and animals, he was very smart, sweet & cute, he had a big heart always helping the homeless in San Diego, what else could anyone want?

Jon leaves mom Jean, brother Frank, Sister Chelsie, Brother Justin, Daughter Catherine, nieces Ashley, Paige, Sean, Avery.

Jon had many good friends in this valley. We will all love and miss him forever.