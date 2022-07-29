Obituary: Jon Blum
July 9, 1934 – July 21, 2022
Jon Blum, age 88, died in his Philadelphia home on July 21, 2022. Blum was a Philadelphia-born and raised businessman and social activist committed to progressive liberal Democratic causes from the Civil Rights Movement long into his retirement years as a socially responsible venture capital volunteer consultant. He is survived by his wife Fran Freedman Blum, two children, four step-children and six grandchildren.
