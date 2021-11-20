Obituary: John Roger Elkins

John Roger Elkins

– April 29, 2021

John Roger Elkins, 84, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Kaye, daughter Sheri (Mike) Oppe, son Michael Elkins and grandchildren Paige Oppe and Sam Oppe.

The only child of William and Mary (Weibert) Elkins, John was born and raised in southeastern Colorado. Despite a shy nature, he was named Head Boy at his high school and excelled in athletics. A “three season” star athlete, he loved basketball, baseball and football but basketball was his favorite. After high school, he attended Life Bible College in Los Angeles, a bold move for the soft-spoken, small town boy.

John needed to continue his education in order to go into business so he requested a recommendation letter from his summer school prof at Glendale City College. Seeing potential in John, the prof refused this request, insisting that John aim higher and apply to UCLA instead. He did so, and graduated, got his CPA and moved back to Colorado where he went into commercial real estate. His development company, Denver Property Associates, served Denver and the front range for nearly 20 years. After stints building luxury homes in California and Hawaii, he settled for good in the Colorado mountains, where the Aspen Glen Club became his most notable collaboration. John attributed his success to God and that Glendale City College professor.

John was an exhorter, always encouraging others to be their best selves. To that end, family members and employees routinely found books or articles in their mailbox or office chair pertaining to what he saw as their individual gifts.

John loved trees. He would have become a landscape architect, but claimed he “wasn’t smart enough.” Whether aspen, blue spruce or saguaro, John made a point to leave abundantly more trees behind than when he arrived.

John loved desserts. He kept an active ranking of his favorite key lime pies in his travels. In his later years, he planned many afternoons around his 3:30pm hot fudge sundae from the Roaring Fork Club.

John loved to solve a problem. After socializing for the polite amount of time (or not), John would usually push his chair back from the table and gaze at the mountain vista…..thinking, thinking, thinking. He was famous for finding creative solutions to problems, both real and those forecast in his mind.

He also loved golf. His perennial resolution about this lifelong sport: “I’m going to learn how to play golf this year.”

John was known as a gentleman on the golf course, a straight shooter in business, a devoted husband, Dad and Grandpa. He will be greatly missed.