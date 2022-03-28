Obituary: John Narby

John Narby

Provided Photo

June 15, 1952 – January 12, 2022

John Narby died peacefully in his home on January 12, 2022, of natural causes.

John is survived by his three children, Christian, Gabby, and Emma Narby. Along with their mother, Ellie Narby, and his two sisters, Bonnie Narby and Debbie Black. As a child, he discovered his love of nature and adventure through surfing, skiing, and dirt biking. He traveled to Bali and Australia but eventually settled in the Hawaiian Islands. In Hawaii, John’s learned to sail and became a member of a competitive outrigger paddling team.

John was a carpenter by trade. He owned Narby construction company on the island of Maui.

John relocated to the Kauai where he lived for several years. John said “Aloha” to his beloved Hawaiian paradise and moved to Aspen to focus on establishing and building his construction company. At the age of forty-eight, John got married and baby Christian followed not long after. Gabby and Emma followed in quick succession. John’s love for his children was total and unconditional. He was beyond proud of all their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to express his pride.

Celebration of life will be May 14th at Blue Lake staring at 1pm