Obituary: John Collett III

John Collett III

Provided Photo

February 13, 1989 ~ March 23, 2020

With the deepest sorrow, we announce that John (J.C.) Collett III, age 31, our most beloved son, brother, friend, and significant other, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Greenville, SC.his time was not long enough, J.C. lived a full life throughout his 31 years. Born and raised in Charlotte, NC, J.C. attended Charlotte Latin School, Eaglebrook School, Salisbury School, and the University of Alabama. He will always be remembered as a master of adventure and love of life enthusiast. “Catfish Collett”, as he quickly became known, never turned down an opportunity to cast a line, scale a mountain, or spend time with his companion and retriever, Barnes.love of adventure guided J.C. to Aspen, Colorado, where he furthered his passion for the outdoors, including the occasional daredevil dive from the (very) top of the Punch Bowl. Eventually making his way back to Greenville, SC, J.C. excelled in commercial real estate and joined a family of colleagues at Lee & Associates. Most importantly, J.C. was incredibly fortunate to meet the love of his life, Lauren.tremendous network of friends and family would agree, J.C. truly never met a stranger. With a contagious laugh and captivating smile, J.C. radiated a sense of compassion to all those around him. Those were the defining qualities that made J.C. the person we all love.are so appreciative of the overwhelming support from our friends and family during this difficult time. While we mourn his loss, we will forever be grateful for and cherish all the incredible memories J.C. bestowed upon each and every one of us.private funeral service for immediate family will be held by Chip Edens of Christ Episcopal Church on March 26, 2020. At a later date, a celebration of J.C.’s life will be held for all cherished family and friends.is survived by his mother and father, Ginny and John Collett; two sisters, Addy Collett and Coley Hull; brother-in-law, Teddy Hull; grandfather, Bill G. Coley and wife, Laura; and his significant other, Lauren Claridge.joins his beloved grandmothers, Dottie Coley “Grandot” and Lee Wilson “Granny Lee”; as well as his uncle; Norman B. Coley, in heaven.remember his legacy of caring for others, we are establishing the J.C. Collett Foundation with a mission to promote drug and alcohol awareness and recovery. We would be very grateful for contributions of any size to extend the reach of J.C.’s passion to help others overcome adversity related to addiction. Any donations can be sent to: JC Collett Foundation, 4210 Barringer Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217.