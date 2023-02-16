Obituary: JoAnn “Joni” Frances Valley

JoAnn “Joni” Frances Valley

Provided Photo

February 20, 1937 – January 24, 2023

Born in Prairie Du Chien Wisconsin, where her family owns and operates the family business Starks Sport Shop since 1948. She was known as “Joni Reb” on the house boats of the Mississippi. Joni and the family moved to Aspen in 1971. She expressed her creative side with her cooking, knitting, embroidery, and the feather heads bands she used to sell at Nancy Snell’s store in the 70’s. She also did some antiquing and Interior design. Her love of skiing kept her on the mountain all winter. She moved to Minnesota to be with her sister in 2002. Joni is survived by her children Mia, Lisa, Nick Valley, and her brother Paul Stark and sister Bunny Bily.