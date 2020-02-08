Obituary: Joann Erspamer

Joann B. Erspamer

February 26th, 1953 – January 20, 2020

Joann B Erspamer, 66, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side January 20th, 2020 in Pueblo West Colorado. Joann was born to John & Esther Benninghoff of Aspen Colorado February 26th, 1953.

She is survived by her two children Anna (Isaac) Rivera, Adam (Noelle) Erspamer and her four grandchildren, Jaden, Xavier, Champ and Ezra, and very special friend and caregiver Pete Gennetta.

She was cremated with no services upon her request. A memorial will be planned for this summer in La Veta.