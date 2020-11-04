Obituary: Joan Weaver

Joan Weaver

Provided Photo

Joan Weaver

February 9, 1941 – October 29, 2020

Joan (Palagyi) Weaver passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020 with her daughter, Beverly and Chris Thompson at her side. She was born on February 9, 1941 in Perth Amboy and raised in Fords, New Jersey. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology from Rutgers University on an academic scholarship.

She married and had two children, Beverly and David with whom she shared her zest for life’s adventures. She enjoyed the Jersey Shore, NYC and travel to visit family and friends. She was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church, Colts Neck where she volunteered her energy and time in many ministries.

She followed her daughter to Colorado in 2016 to be closer to family.

She is survived by her daughter Beverly and Chris Thompson, son David and daughter-in-law Tracey Weaver and grandson Ryan as well as many relatives and dear friends around the country.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on November 6 at 10:30am at St. Mary’s, Aspen, CO followed by internment at Red Butte Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Joan’s name at Rifle Animal Shelter.