Obituary: Jim Wells

June 12, 1949 – August 26, 2021

Jim Wells of Basalt, Colorado passed away August 26, 2021, at the age of 72. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 12, 1949, to Dorothy and Joseph Wells. After his childhood in Evanston, Illinois he entered the U.S. Air Force in September of 1968. He served on the island of Guam during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in September of 1974, at the rank of Staff Sargent.

Following his time in the United States Armed Forces he moved to Zanesville, Ohio, as a general contractor, and pursued a degree in Architectural Engineering from Zane State College. In March of 1980, he moved to Snowmass, Colorado with his first wife, Anne Knecht. In 1989, he joined the Snowmass Land Company as Vice President of Construction and then President/CEO, where he was responsible for developing residential subdivisions including: The Divide, Horse Ranch, Pines at Owl Creek and Two Creeks. Later, he worked for the Bair Chase Property Company and then Timbers Resorts, where he oversaw the development of One Steamboat Place in Steamboat Springs.

After retiring, Jim worked at Aspen Mountain Sports. Outside of work, he spent his time enjoying the Colorado outdoors with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Amy Trubiroha, son Bill (Julia), grandchildren: Hadley, Elijah, Zsofia, Kaleo, Rowan and Salem, his stepsons: Westin, Wade and Colton. He is also survived by his brothers: Dan (Lois), Tom (Allison McRae) and David (Barbara Love). He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Brian.

Jim did not wish to have a service, but donations can be made, in his name, to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center, Glenwood Springs, Colorado or Aspen Valley Hospital, Aspen, Colorado.