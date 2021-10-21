Obituary: Jerry Sax

Jerry Sax

Provided Photo

June 20, 1941 – September 29, 2021

Today we celebrate the life and loves of Jerry Sax. Extraordinary businessman, inspired seaman, loving husband, devoted brother, proud father and third generation Angelino. Born and raised in Beverly Hills to Eleanor and Richard Sax, Jerry led the charge taking over the family business, FASHION FURNITURE with his brothers and mother, with the untimely passing of their dad.

Raised with a family-inherited love for boats and the ocean, Jerry adventured far and wide in the “FAR OUT”, “THERAPY” and the “CHARLENA”. He was a fixture from Catalina Island to the Gulf of Mexico, and later, with fellow boating compatriots, he literally sailed the world. A love of the ocean and traveling that he passed on to his daughter, Erin.

Deeply in love for 39 years to his wife and partner Charlene, the pair were based in Los Angeles, until they joined Jerry’s lifelong best friend and identical twin brother Joel Sax and his wife Diane Moore in Aspen, Colorado for five years. An enthusiastic supporter of the Gentlemen of Aspen rugby team, Jerry could be seen pacing the sidelines during all their home games.

In 1999 Jerry and Charlene returned to Los Angeles and built their dream home. For decades to come they visited the world with dear friends and family, creating indelible memories and “taking time to stop and smell the roses” every step of the way.

An all-around athlete at Beverly Hills High School, Jerry’s love for the outdoors and all it offered, was also the bridge to some of his greatest friendships across the globe. He leaves behind multi-generational, lifelong connections to a special network of soul mates from Australia to Mexico.

Jerry’s surviving family members include his wife Charlene Sax; his daughter Erin Sax and husband Brad Cole; his brother Joel Sax and wife Diane Moore; his brother Stanley Sax and husband Darren Woolsey, and brother-in-law Bill Taylor and wife Dani Taylor, amongst many others. Donations in his honor catalinaconservancy.org & oceanconservancy.org