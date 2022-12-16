Obituary: Jerrold (Jerry) Weiss

Jerrold (Jerry) Weiss

May 25, 1937 – November 27, 2022

JERROLD (JERRY) WEISS

Long time Phoenix resident and businessman, Jerry Weiss, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 27, 2022. Jerry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 25,1937. He attended Shaker Heights High School and was a graduate of Miami University in Ohio. He and his wife, Elaine (Kelman), arrived in Phoenix in 1960, as a young married couple with an infant in tow. Jerry, along with his cousin, opened a muffler shop on 16th St. and McDowell Road. A year later they opened their first car wash on 30th St. and

Van Buren. Soon, his brother and another cousin joined forces and thus Weiss Guys Car Wash was born. At one point, they had 19 locations throughout the Valley.

The business was successful, in no small part, due to Jerry’s ability to “schmooze” and make customers feel like friends. He was always outside making sure his customers and employees were happy. He worked with local organizations hiring individuals with special needs.

He loved meeting new people, offering them a Werther’s candy as part of his greeting. He was soon given the nickname of “The Candyman.”

Jerry and Elaine traveled extensively. They made many trips to South Africa. The last one being a month-long stay in August to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary. His contributions were instrumental in establishing a preschool in that country.

Jerry gave extensively to the local community, as well as in Colorado. As was his nature, he gave humbly and with humility. Jerry always gave back to those less fortunate than himself and treated everyone as an equal regardless of their position or status.

His greatest pleasure however was by far his family. He took great pride in his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife, Elaine; daughters Marla Mayer (Andrew), Sherri Silver (Robert) and Amy Haber (Howard); sister, Wendy Weinberg of Palm Springs, California; brother, Howard Weiss (Sharyn); grandchildren Erica Jerido (Justice), Ali Loev (Brian), Aaron Silver (Katie), Brad Silver (Amanda), Leah Silver, Harrison Haber, Max Haber and Lola Haber; and greatgrandchildren Avery, Brooks and Hudson.

Donations in Jerry’s name can be made to: Hospice of the Valley (hov.org), Temple Solel (templesolel.org), Beth El Congregation (bethelphoenix.com), Aspen Jewish Congregation (aspenjewish.org) and African Preschools Society (africanpreschools.org).