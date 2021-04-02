Obituary: Jean Vick Trousdale

Jean Vick Trousdale

September 8, 1927 – March 27, 2021

Jean Vick Trousdale left this earth into the arms of her heavenly father on March 27, 2021. On September 8, 1927, Jean was born to Jeannette Graham and William Howard Vick. She grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. She attended the University of Colorado and then moved to Los Angeles.

On September 5, 1954, Jean was married to the love of her life, Paul Trousdale of Beverly Hills who passed away April 9, 1990. Jean is survived by her niece, nephew and two step daughters. She spent many wonderful years in Beverly Hills and explored the finest places of the world with her husband Paul. Jean moved to Aspen, CO over 30 years ago.

For many years, Jean was known for her walks around Aspen, dining at many of Aspen’s wonderful restaurants, the Aspen Club, her love of her dogs and contributions to the Aspen Animal Shelter. In 2012, Jean moved to her “cottage” on the river and began slowing down. She spent her days lunching with friends, walks on the treadmill at Jean- Robert Gym, and hours talking with her beloved spiritual daughters. Jean had a way about her that there were no strangers in her life. Many called her Mother, Grandmother and some were lucky enough to call her Gigi (great-grandmother).

Jean’s calling to pray for others and share her love of Jesus was known throughout the valley. She was truly a blessing to so many people and through her kind and loving care, many people’s lives were forever changed after meeting Jean.

In lieu of flowers, there has been an account set up at Alpine Bank. The gifts will be divided between her favorite nonprofits: ChildHelp and Ashcroft Ministries. You may mail your gifts to: Alpine Bank 600 E. Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, Colorado cc Paulette Dangler (970) 920-4800