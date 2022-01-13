Obituary: Janie Gerbaz

July 23, 1924 – May 25, 2021

Beloved sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Janie Marie Lowe Gerbaz, 96, went to her eternal rest on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at her home at Landon Ridge Independent Senior Living in Sugar Land, Texas. Janie was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on July 23, 1923. She was the daughter of Thomas Walter and Roxie Lowe and beloved sister to eight siblings, Gurtha, Irene, Margie, Vernon, Ralph, Roy, Gene, and Dolores.

After high school, Janie graduated from business college and went on to work as a secretary for the founder of Tandy Leather, Mr. Norton Hinckley in Ft. Worth. Later on, she had a career in the banking industry in Ft. Worth and many years later completed keypunch training in San Diego, CA.

Janie married Delbert H. Gerbaz, an aeronautical engineer, in Ft. Worth, Texas on August 3, 1945. The couple lived in Ft. Worth, TX, Los Angeles, CA, La Mesa, CA, Gerbazdale, CO; Carbondale, CO, and Glenwood Springs, CO. While living in Ft. Worth, all three of their children, Larry, Janice, and Cecile, were born.

Janie was highly gifted and skilled in caring for her son, daughters, grandchildren, and for the children of several families in Aspen, CO; she also worked one-on-one with blind and deaf children at the Texas School for the Blind.

Janie enjoyed doing the Lord’s work and helping those who could not help themselves. She stepped in to assist with parenting duties for her grandson, Jordan, when his mother became a single parent. Her generosity, loving spirit, and compassionate heart will be missed by many people and charities she helped and supported.

She took an active role in churches where she and Delbert were members, including the First Baptist Church in Aspen, CO; and she served as a deaconess and oversaw the nursery at Windsor Hills Baptist Church in La Mesa, California.

She always encouraged her children to do their very best in education or other endeavors or interests that they had. She made certain that they all had opportunities for music and dance lessons, church activities, and athletic programs. Her belief in what her children and grandchildren were capable of never wavered, and that strong confidence fueled their successes in various interests and career paths.

She is survived by her sister, Dolores Hand of Ft. Worth, TX, and her three children: Larry Gerbaz and his spouse, Molly, of Carbondale, CO; Janice Gilbert and her spouse, Barry, of Sugar Land, TX, and Maria Cecile Callier of Arlington, VA; she is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Jordan Callier and close family friend, Ross Moff of Gypsum, CO; Jessie Vormann of Arlington, VA; Heidi Kimmel and her spouse, Charlie, of Glenwood Springs, CO; Leslie Blue and her spouse, Luke, of Carbondale, CO; Jeremy Gerbaz, and his fiancée, Carrie Bowen, of Carbondale, CO; Christine Gilbert and her spouse, Alejandro Bohorquez, of Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Carissa Gilbert of London, England; she is also survived by her nephews, Mike Fletcher and his spouse, Zee; and Edmund Hand and his spouse, Ruby; Eric Hand, and Greg Lowe, all of Ft. Worth; Tommy Lowe of Los Angeles, CA; Jerald Lowe of Azle, TX; and Jack Lowe and his spouse, Pat, of Las Vegas, NV; and her nieces, Connie Floyd, Leslie Moss, Brenda Lowe, Sharon Lowe, and Virginia Hatfield, all of Ft. Worth. Janie is also survived by six great grandchildren, Rhys, Ryleigh, and Regan Kimmel of Glenwood Springs and Adalyn, Kinsley, and Easton Blue of Carbondale, CO.

Private graveside services were held at Red Butte Cemetery in Aspen, CO on June 11, 2021. Janie was laid to rest there alongside her husband, Delbert, who went home to be with the Lord in July 2005. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be sent to Feed My Sheep, a not-for-profit-ministry, which serves homeless families in Glenwood Springs: Feed My Sheep, 1004 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.