Obituary: Janet Ann Costa
October 9, 1946 – December 11, 2021
Janet was born in Vincennes IN to Jim and Sally Clark. She grew up in Urbana IL with her sister Becky, brother Butch and Uncle’s Paul and David. In 1967 she married Pete Costa and in 1969 they welcomed their first child, Rebecca Ann (Becky).
In 1976 while Pete was visiting friends in Aspen CO, Pete told Janet to pack up the kid and dog. You are moving to Colorado and Janet said “okay”. In the following year they welcomed a second daughter, Laura Marie.
Janet and Pete bought a piece of property in Marble CO and helped build their log cabin. The family moved into the cabin, November of 1982. Janet went to work at 7-11 in Carbondale and worked for the company for 30 years. All of Becky’s and Laura’s friends knew her from there or chaperoning Roaring Fork HS Marching band trips.
In 2012 Mark Gabriel married Laura and they were blessed with a little girl Mitzie Janet in May of 2013. Mitzie was the love of Janet’s life. Janet loved that little girl with all her heart.
Janet, Laura, Mark and Mitzie were going to start a new adventure together. They were all going to move to Idaho. Janet wanted to watch Mitzie become a farm girl. That was just not meant to be. Darn Covid snuck in and took her away. She is now with Pete keeping an eye on Mitzie becoming the farm girl. Janet will be greatly missed.
Janet is preceded in death by husband, Pete Costa, mother Sally Clark, father Jim Clark and Becky’s partner John Bradley.
She leaves behind daughter Becky of Delta CO, daughter Laura, Mark and Mitzie Gabriel formerly of Marble CO, now of Pingree ID, sister Becky (Bob) Withers of Urbana IL, brother Butch (Diana) Clark of Paxton IL. Also surviving are Great Uncles, Aunt, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
Janet requested no services but if you would like to make a donation in her name to your local animal shelter she would approve.
