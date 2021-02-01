Obituary: James Patrick Costello

James Patrick Costello

September 5, 1948 – January 16, 2021

James Patrick Costello, age 72, passed away after a three year battle with COPD and lung cancer at his home in Basalt, CO. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Pat attended St. Xavier College Preparatory and Kent State University where he studied architecture. After graduation Pat and a friend embarked upon a road trip to Morelia, Mexico where his uncle was a Benedictine missionary. It was en route that he was first introduced to Aspen. Pat returned to Cincinnati briefly before acquiring a vintage VW Bug and headed East to join his brother Tom and sister Molly in Washington, D.C. After a stint waiting and bartending (and making many friends and life time stories) at the renowned Old Ebbitt Grill Pat realized he wasn’t cut out for city life. Aspen beckoned Pat to return. In the nascent Snowmass Village Pat found a home working for Village Property Management where he landed a job and a home in VPM’s laundry operation, a barn-warehouse, located roughly where the Village Center now sits. Even back then living in the resort demanded two jobs to make ends meet. Pat honed his carpentry and design skills eventually starting Costello& Co. One of his early projects was the renovation of John Denver’s Tower Bar on the Snowmass Village mall. Over the years with multiple renovations and projects in Snowmass Village, Pat’s reputation as a talented designer/builder grew throughout the valley. His credits include a large multi-million home overlooking the upper Roaring Fork Valley off McLain Flats and the superintendent in charge to construction of one of Aspen largest in town, multi unit developments consisting of 11 multi-million dollar homes. Pat loved his work and was respected by all for his dedication to quality, integrity and honesty. He could be relied upon. His word was his bond. Period. Creating and building were his passion.

Pat was an avid, passionate skier, both Alpine and Nordic. But as life and fun took their toll Pat (as one of his good friends said) has gone over to the dark side – golf. With his natural ability he was quickly shooting in the 80’s and high 70’s.

In Pat’s personal life he was considered one of the “good guys”. His friends were extremely important to him and he was extremely loyal to them. He had a ridiculously good sense of humor. When you think of Pat, you will probably be smiling! This is the gift he left us.

Pat, you will be missed and always fondly remembered.

Pat is survived by his sister Molly Lowcock and her husband Peter Lowcock of Reston VA, brother Tom Costello and sister in law Jody Bergstresser of Washington, DC, cousin Mary Ann Jenike of Cincinnati, OH, cousin Josie Roskin of Seattle WA, cousin Tina Patterson of Anchorage AL, cousin Ellen Patterson of Omena, MI and other family members.

A post-COVID memorial will be planned.