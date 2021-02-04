Obituary: James “Jim” Zick

James "Jim" Zick

James (Jim) Theodore Zick, 82, of Bayfield, CO died Friday evening, January 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was born August 1, 1938 in Watertown, WI to Bernice and Robert Zick.

Jim attended high school in Aspen, CO where he graduated and immediately enlisted in the Navy. Jim served on the U.S.S. Edson during the Vietnam War, 1956-62. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned to Aspen, were he met and married his lovely wife, Eileen Miller on April 19, 1965. He worked at the U.S. Postal Service from 1962-68. They then moved to Durango, CO in 1968 where he began working at the King Cole Mine. He transitioned to Colorado Department of Transportation in 1969 and worked there for 30 years until his retirement in 1999. Jim spent his retirement years (1999-2019) sharpening local blades through his business, Nate’s Shop, on Goeglein Gulch Road in Durango. He spent the last 2 years of his life in Bayfield tending his garden and reading. Jim enjoyed motorcycle rides, golf, woodworking, and driving up into the mountains to cut down trees for firewood.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eileen; children James Michael (Regan), Nathan (Juliet), Amy Witte (Milo), Mark Aaron; seven grandchildren; brother Terry (Sarah); aunt Carol Dynes; sisters-in-law, Carol Norsby, Annella Miller and Dory Mueller; as well as many other extended family members.

A special thank you to the Upper Pine EMS and Mercy Regional Medical Center for their extraordinary care during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made online to the Mercy Health Foundation.