Obituary: James Arthur Bowles

James Arthur Bowles

Provided Photo

James Arthur

Bowles

March 9, 1930 – May 12, 2021

James Arthur Bowles, 91, of Basalt, Colorado passed away on May 12, 2021.

Art was born on March 9, 1930 to Adelbert and Thelma Bowles in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He graduated from Basalt High School and went on to earn an associate degree at CSU; then served his country for two years with the Air Force.

He was raised at the family-owned Diamond J Ranch in Thomasville, Colorado. The family sold the ranch in the spring of 1946 and purchased Woods Lake Resort in 1947.

He married the love of his life, Pauline Marguerite Daugherty, on November 26, 1955. Art and Pauline purchased Woods Lake Resort in 1962. They had twin girls which were raised in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Always having a passion for outdoor life, he enjoyed riding horses, golfing, camping, hiking, fishing and was a cowboy at heart.

His love of skiing took him to work at Highlands and Snowmass Ski areas. In 1978 he was promoted to General Manager of the Breckenridge ski area and eventually became Vice President. He enjoyed his career of 35 years in the ski industry and there was not a day at work he didn’t love! He retired in 1992 and moved back to Basalt.

Art was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Allan Bowles and sister, Phyllis Hyrup. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pauline, daughters; Jacque (Lyle) Schoon of Basalt, Colorado, Jill (Rex) Crawford of Hurricane, Utah, grandchildren; Wendee (Travis) Fisher, Lisa Lilly, Eric Schoon, Rodney (Sarah) Crawford and 8 great grandchildren.

Special thanks to, Dr Law, Dr Khilnani, Dr Gisleson, and Nathan Friday at the pharmacy.

Services will be held at The Orchard, 110 Snowmass Drive, Carbondale, Colorado on June 5, 2021 at 10:00am. Please no flowers.