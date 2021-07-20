Obituary: Jacquelyn L. Tice
Tice
July 13, 2021
Jacque was loved. She was a daughter, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to so many. She brought her family to Aspen in the mid 60’s and worked for the Aspen Ski Company for many years as a Snow Hostess. Jacque liver her life well. She will be missed.
Jacque passed away on July 13th at Valley View Hospital. She was predeceased by her son Brad Caldwell who passed away on January 12th 2021. She leaves behind her son Jeff Caldwell and daughters Lori and Jill Kass, and many grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
