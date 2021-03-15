Obituary: Jack DeBoer
March 12, 2021
After living with MDS for five years, it finally claimed the life of Jack Peter DeBoer, 90, on March 12, 2021 in Wichita, KS. May you rest in peace, Jack. In keeping with Jack’s motto of “Keep it simple,” burial service will be private at the graveside. Jack was a longtime part-time resident of Aspen. Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Kathryn DeBoer; brother, Paul (wives, Edith and Mickey) DeBoer; daughter-in-law, Lynn DeBoer. Survived by his wife, Marilyn DeBoer; son, Skyler (Anne) DeBoer of Snowmass, CO; daughter, Penny DeBoer of Andover; German son, Rolf Ruhfus and his family; grandchildren, Christopher DeBoer, AJ DeBoer, Mimi (Scott) Oliver. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice in Jack’s honor. Services in care of Downing & Lahey Mortuary – East Chapel. Share tributes online at: http://www.dlwichita.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User