Obituary: Jack Allen Brendlinger

Jack Allen Brendlinger

Provided Photo

February 9, 1933 – February 13, 2022

Is it possible for a man to live 89 years on this planet and have made only friends and no enemies. Jack Allen Brendlinger left this realm having accomplished that feat on February 13th, 2022. The hoot of an owl embraced his spiritual transfer and watched over the gathering of his loved ones to mourn and to embrace his passing.

He was a pioneer at heart, he possessed a creative intellect that gave him the confidence to follow his passions. Jack was a skier, first and foremost, so when he married Marsha Ann Bray they built The Apple Jack Inn in 1964 in nascent Aspen. Jack and Marsha also opened up the first fondue restaurant in Snowmass called The Tower in 1968.

For a good laugh read his book that chronicles these mischievous Aspen years. It is called “Don’t Get Mad, Get Even, Aspen’s Practical Joke Years”.

Jack was the Marketing Director for the Aspen Skiing Corporation between the years of 1976-1986. His team was credited with the return of the World Cup and “Americas Downhill”.

Jack then used his boundless creativity to become President of New Visions, a distribution company for Freewheelin Films. Jack realized one of his dreams by selling, producing and directing an award winning golf special called “Golf…A Perfect Passion”.

Jack’s life could be defined by his volunteer service. He was a football coach, a director of Aspen High School plays, a member of Mountain Rescue and the President of the Aspen Ski Club. Jack was a Rotarian in Aspen and Carbondale and he started the Ducky Derby. Jack was a founding member of Aspen Junior Golf. Jack and Marsha opened their house to seven exchange students during this busy time.

His happy place was in his art studio where he became adept at many forms of art mediums. He mastered many, but his ability to turn wax into bronze sculptures was a true display of his vision and gift. At age 87, he learned a new form of painting and continued to fill the walls around him with his creativity and to actualize his lifelong quest to keep on learning. His final canvas displayed the color and joy of an exceptional life filled with family and friends.

He accomplished all of these things with humility and a true internal interest in others.

The owl surveyed the scene, all was well, so he swooped out of the tree and flew down the river because his wisdom had already been shared.

Jack is survived by his wife Marsha Ann Brendlinger, and their four children and spouses; Kurt Brendlinger, Eric & Patty Brendlinger, Dina Farnell, and Kira and Tommy Kearsey. Jack was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Remi Stern, Chloe Brendlinger, Camden and Macie Brendlinger, Jack and Addie Kearsey. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to his favorite organizations, Rotary Club of Carbondale, Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club or Aspen Junior Golf. It was Jack’s wish to have a celebration of life on the family’s property in Carbondale this summer. Full obituary available https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing