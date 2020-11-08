Obituary: Irene Holloway

Irene Holloway

Provided Photo

Irene Holloway

September 23, 1920 – October 15, 2020

Opal Irene Burrow was born to E.L Burrow and Ruth Ann (Danner) Burrow on September 23rd, 1920, in Shamrock, Oklahoma.

While attending high school in Winfield, Kansas she met a handsome young man who drove her and other neighbor kids to school. That was the beginning of a very long relationship for Irene and Gilbert Holloway and they were married on January 2nd, 1938.

On June 9th, 1959, Irene arrived in the beautiful Aspen valley that she would forever more call home. She brought with her five of her seven children, the two oldest having started new lives of their own. Irene took over running the Snow Chase Lodge at the top of Mill St.

In 1962, Irene would add one more child, David, the only Colorado native.

Over the next several years, Irene and Gilbert would establish Holly’s Electric and Holly would take on many jobs of bringing power to numerous lodges, buildings, and homes in the valley. Holly’s business grew and grew and he established himself in the valley as an honest, dependable, Christian business man. Irene and Gilbert worked in Gideon’s International for over 60 years, helping to establish the Alpine Camp. They were also founding members of the local First Baptist Church holding services in their own home. That church is known as Crossroads Church today.

Irene would always find many ways to help add to the Holloway finances. She provided day care, cleaned houses, worked at Aspen’s only laundromat, the Whale of a Wash, she worked at the Aspen Valley Hospital while it was located on Red Mountain. She would eventually begin a career with the Aspen Post Office where she would retire after 16 years of service.

Irene celebrated her 100th birthday with family at the home of her daughter, Charlotte, but was limited to the number of people who could attend due to the current pandemic. She easily adapted to the use of technology that would allow her to celebrate remotely with family members unable to attend.

Irene and Gilbert shared 78 years of married adventures, excitement, tears, joy and mostly gratitude for the time they had together. Having lost her beloved, Gilbert, Holly, or Daddy, whichever she preferred, in 2016, she would live out her remaining years in her home at Woody Creek.

Irene was predeceased by her parents, her husband Gilbert, brothers, Kenneth and Bobby, sister, Billie Jo Morgan, a brother-in-law, Don Morgan, a daughter, Louise Smith, and a son, Kenney Holloway.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Joyce Huso, sons, Charlie Holloway, Jim Holloway (Joyce), Roy Holloway (Jan), Bob Holloway (Becky), David Holloway (Bailey), and a daughter, Charlotte Anderson (Ronald). She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 21 great, great grandchildren.

Thanks to the committed, loyal, care of her grandson, Carl Holman, Irene was able to continue living on her “Ranch”. She would want to thank Charlotte and Ronald, and Roy and Jan for the many years they spent caring for her and Holly, the Ranch and home, making sure she got to Dr. visits and items too numerous to mention. She was thankful for all they did for her and the family is thankful for their tireless dedication.

The family would also like to thank Meals on Wheels, Pitkin County Administrative offices, the doctors and staff at Aspen Valley Hospital, especially the kind attention and care given by nurse Emily Albers. Thank you to the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department for the kindness and support shown to the family. Also, the numerous friends that have been so kind to Mom over the years.

The family hopes to have a celebration of life in July with friends and family members. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Gideons International c/o Alpine Camp, 5175 CR 355 Box 411, New Castle, CO 81647