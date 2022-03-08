Obituary: Irene Hartman

Irene Hartman

Provided Photo

March 15, 1932 – March 6, 2022

Irene Wilma Hartman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Irene was born to John and Emma Strong on March 15, 1932, in Aspen. After graduating from high school, she met her first husband Willey McCullough and gave birth to her first child, Brenda. Willey, shortly afterward, left this world suddenly. She met her second husband, Hal Hartman, while waiting tables at Edie’s Café. Together they had three children: Hal, Mickey and Marty.

Irene loved her family. She was an avid skier and a passionate hiker. She took special delight hunting mushrooms, picking raspberries “up the pass” and harvesting firewood every fall.

Irene is survived by her brother Walter Strong, sons Hal and Mickey, daughter Marty, as well as her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life for family and friends is planned this spring in the Snowmass Creek Valley.