Obituary: Heidi Griffiths
In loving memory of Heidi. Gone from my sight but never from my memories, Gone from my touch but never from my heart.
Heidi passed at 9:40 am Wednesday morning 5/20/20. I held her hand as she took her last breaths. She no longer has any earthly suffering. Her passing, at home, was peaceful and pain free.
Love, Tom
A Celebration of Life will be held in the future at a date, place and time to be announced.
