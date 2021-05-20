Obituary: Heather Morrow

Heather Morrow

Provided Photo

Heather Morrow

April 6, 1972 – May 12, 2021

Heather Jean Morrow of Aspen, CO made her journey to heaven on May 12, 2021. The presence of her Savior permeated her Denver hospital room and the souls of family and friends around her. She succumbed to a brain injury from a professional kite-flying accident in July 2019. Her 22 months patiently fighting to recover deepened and sweetened her connection with God. Special reassurance came from her reciting 2 Timothy 1:7, Joshua 1:9, Psalm 23 and the Lord’s Prayer. Heather never felt alone with Jesus and her mother faithfully present. Family and friends lifted her in prayer and compassion. She shined with a heart of gratitude and steadfast hope that we all would get through this together. Her concern for the wellbeing of others never faded. Heather radiated inspirational courage and grace until she was freed from her pain to eternal joy. Her beautiful, remarkable spiritual growth blessed those who experienced it with her after this severe injury.

Heather was born a dancer on April 6, 1972 in Cape May, NJ. Her mother felt her kick to the beat of music. She also started flying stunt kites at 9 years old with her father. Heather graduated from George School (PA) and St. John’s College (NM). Her mother Joanna Belmont resides in Basalt, CO and her father Bob Morrow in Big Pine Key, FL. Her beloved son Luca Morrow-Yeager of Aspen started college with NYU School of Music last year. Close relatives live in PA.

Heather lived life to the fullest. She nurtured lifelong friendships and traveled the world making friends. Kindness and beauty, artistry and adventure embodied her. She aspired to help people connect more deeply. Heather mastered the Argentine Tango and delighted in teaching others to dance. She passionately pursued many interests: Relationship and Personal Coach; Yoga Instructor; International Kite Performer, Puppeteer, Dancer, Choreographer; International Partner Dance Teacher and Performer; Retreat Director and Volunteer Coordinator; Chocolate Maker; Aerial Silk Dancer and various sports. Being a mom to Luca was what Heather loved most of all.

Celebration of life receptions are being planned and communicated by Heather’s friends. In lieu of cards or flowers, see https://gofund.me/26cd83f1 for memorial donation. Family contact: Shantra Rogers (cousin), shantrarogers@gmail.com , 484-880-6477.