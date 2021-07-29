Obituary: Harvey Goldberg
July 1, 1944 – July 26, 2021
On July 26, 2021 the world lost a beloved character and a true legend.
The life of Harvey Goldberg extended beyond the battle against lung cancer and is a story legends are made of. Born on July 1, 1944, the youngest son of Ben & Peggy Goldberg. He spent his childhood on the beaches of Far Rockaway NY and moved to Aspen in 1972. He was fueled by the love and continued laughter of family and friends, as well as his love of skiing and the game of golf. Harvey is survived by the love of his life and wife Janet, children Brook (Sherick) and Josh, grandchildren Cole and Sophia (Sherick), and many friends that gave him the strength to fight against all odds. He enjoyed life to its fullest and summed it up with gratitude in his final words, “I lived a great life”. Harvey left us surrounded by family and friends with a powerful amount of love and laughter, leaving us to celebrate a well lived life of a beloved storyteller. Please join the family for a celebration of life on the lawn at Aspen Glen Club House on Friday July 30th 3:00-5:00 PM.
