Obituary: Harold Arnold

Harold Arnold

Provided Photo

April 19, 1933 ~ April 1, 2020

Harold was born in Mexico, MO to Eunice Bell & John Hughes Arnold on April 19th, 1933. He attended Mercy High School in St.Louis, MO and graduated from St.Louis University in 1955. He began his career in oil and gas with Gulf Oil in Missouri. Eventually moving to Colorado in 1964 where he established a long standing career in convenience food store development throughout Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and Arizona with his own company, Venta Incorporated (1969). It was in Colorado where he spent the remainder of his life raising his family and serving his community. Harold was extremely passionate about his charitable giving through, The Golden Optimist Club, Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, St. Mary’s of the Crown, Challenge Aspen, Challenge America, The Snowmass Chapel and multiple other churches and charities.

He is survived by his children: David Hughes Arnold of San Diego, CA, Matthew Gerard Arnold of Wheat Ridge, CO, Leigh Ann Arnold of Denver, CO, Emily Diane Patton of Denver, CO

His Step Children: Melinda Kathleen Kelly of Great Falls, VA, Meghan Shay O’Donnell of Parker, CO, Richard John Spelts of Moorpark, CA

His Grandchildren: Landon Matthew Arnold of Fort Collins, CO, Amanda Arnold Garlington of San Diego, CA, Brynna Eileen Arnold of San Diego, CA, Julie Ann Patton of Fairborn, OH, Elizabeth Diane Dominguez of Denver, CO, Lauren Rene Thompson of Lakewood, CO, Samantha Grace Kelly of Great Falls, VA, Jonathan Thomas Kelly of Great Falls, VA, Eric Andrew Spelts of Moorpark, CA, Ryan Michael Spelts of Moorpark, CA, Abigail Fay Spelts of Moorpark, CA

Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Shay Arnold. Funeral, Memorial and Burial services are to be determined at a later time, in a world where we can all travel and celebrate his life together.