Obituary: Gregory “Gregger” Basiliere
December 17, 1984 – March 9, 2022
Originally from Hershey, PA “The Sweetest Place on Earth”. Gregger quickly found a calling in the culinary arts. At 21, he moved to Lakeforest, IL and dove into the world of fine dinning. Soon, his mentor sent him to Aspen where he instantly fell in love with the small ski town lifestyle. Gregger officially called Aspen home in 2008. He enjoyed hobbies like traveling, skiing, playing drums, camping and white water rafting. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
