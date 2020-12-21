Obituary: Grafton Sieber

Grafton Sieber

Provided Photo

Grafton Sieber

May 17, 1931 – December 15, 2020

Grafton Fowler Sieber (89) died peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of December 15, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1931in Cleveland Ohio. He went to College at Dartmouth in New Hampshire. After graduating college, he went on to medical school at Jefferson Medical College where his love for surgery lead him to become an orthopedic surgeon. After medical school he spent two years in the Army as a Captain. He then practiced orthopedic surgery in Erie Pennsylvania where he helped many young children with their scoliosis.

Grafton’s pioneering spirit led him to Plantation in Broward county Florida in the early 1970’s when it was just a small town with cow pastures and not much development. As the county underwent massive growth so did his medical practice. Always a contrarian, when others chose to specialize in a particular part of the body, Grafton chose a general orthopedic practice in his early years. As his practice matured, he learned cutting edge surgical techniques. For example, he was one of the first orthopedic surgeons in the world to learn laser spine surgery.

Grafton met his second wife Adrianne (the love of his life) while living in Plantation. After 15 years of asking her to marry him, she finally agreed. The two were wed on August 8, 1987 and they were inseparable for the remainder of his years.

Grafton’s love of cars was evident to those that knew him. When Cadillacs were the car to drive in the 1970’s he always drove the newest model. Later in life he changed his car loyalty to Lexis. He seemed to get excitement out of younger people staring at an 89-year-old sporting down the road in a high performance LC 500 sports coup. Other hobbies included motorcycle riding and a love for boats. In fact, his love for boats lead him to spend many weekends in the Florida Keys where he and Adrianne designed and built a large home to accommodate visits from family and friends.

In the early 1990’s he and Adrianne began spending more and more time in Snowmass Colorado. Their love for the mountains drew them to move their full time. At this point, many would have retired to a life of leisure. But Grafton decided instead to continue his orthopedic practice as the back surgeon for Aspen Orthopedics.

Even after he retired, he never really stopped practicing medicine. He would diagnose all his friend’s orthopedic injuries and make sure they got the best care possible. In fact, when most in their 80’s had long since given up their profession, it was not uncommon for Grafton to review the x-rays and MRI films of someone he knew, figure out what was wrong when their current doctor could not, and come up with a solution that alleviated their pain.

Grafton was not one to glorify himself. His focus was on healing others. When asked last year in his end of life directory to write about himself his only words were “Been a good life-Good Bye”.

He did not want flowers or a memorial service to honor him. Instead, he asked that people give to his alma mater Jefferson, the place that gave him the ability to practice medicine. Donations can be made to The Grafton Sieber MD Class of 57 Fund. Checks should be made payable to “Jefferson” and mailed to Lisa Repko, JD, Office of Institutional Advancement, Thomas Jefferson University, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 or donate online at https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/give.html?

Grafton was survived by his wife Adrianne, her daughter Lisa, her son Scott and his wife Faith; his two sisters Navarre and Shirly; his cousin Wilma and her husband John; and his daughter Navarre, her husband Gary, and their children Grafton, Navarre, and Terra.