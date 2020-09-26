Obituary: Glenn Spaulding

Glenn Spaulding

Provided Photo

Glenn Spaulding

July 15, 1933 – September 15, 2020

Glenn Gilbert Spaulding passed away at his home in Delta, Colorado with family at his side.

Glenn was born on August 15, 1933 to Charles and Lydia (Beonaz) Spaulding. His father delivered him at the Beonaz ranch house – Hwy 82 in Old Snowmass, Colorado. He spent his childhood in the Old Snowmass and Basalt area. Glenn grew up on the family farm in Old Snowmass. Glenn graduated with the class of 1951 in Basalt, Colorado. Glenn played basketball, football, rode saddle and bareback in the rodeos. Glenn also loved to fish and hunt. His trips took him from Colorado lakes and rivers to deep sea fishing in California and Hawaii, to a wild fishing trip to Flim Flam northern territory with his son to the lakes of Montana, where him and JoAnn spent their summer vacations and we must add the casinos in Riverton Valley!!

Glenn married his high-school sweetheart, JoAnn Greene at the Methodist church in Aspen, Colorado, on November 1, 1952. Glenn and JoAnn would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Glenn worked for the Aspen Ski Corp. before he started his own business, Custom Cabinet, Carpet and Tile. Glenn was a contractor in Aspen for many years. Glenn loved his family. JoAnn and the children were the pride of his life. He also loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.

Glenn leaves behind his wife, JoAnn Spaulding, son LeRoy (Starla) Spaulding, Silt, CO, daughters, Holly White, Riverton, WY, Rhonda (Earl) Mclain, Globe, AZ, Dana Spaulding, Grand Junction, CO, and Tammy (Jim) Berens, Grand Junction, CO, and a brother, Larry Spaulding, 18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter, also nieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lydia Spaulding, brother, Lester Spaulding, grandson, Dale Scarrow, nephews, Carl Spaulding, Warren Spaulding, and son-in-law Shobe White.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.