Obituary: Glenn Scott

September 13, 1934 – September 16, 2022

GLENN NOEL SCOTT was born September 13, 1934, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and friend left us September 16, 2022, three days after his 88th birthday. A massive stroke had left him disappointedly compromised for almost 2 years. He lived in Aspen from 1977-1986. Married to Kay Scott for 63 years.

Glenn is survived by three sons, Patrick, Joel, and Jeffrey, and five grandchildren, Noel, Lauren, Christina, Amber, and Ozzie.

A Celebration of Life for Kay and Glenn will be held at the McGuire-Ville Barn in Monument, Colorado on May 20, 2023, 11am.