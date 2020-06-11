Obituary: Glenn Carris

Glenn Carris

Provided Photo

October 6, 1950 – May 27, 2020

Glenn Carris passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife of 34 years by his side following a 2-year battle with cancer. He was 69.

Glenn was born in Corning, New York, and grew up in the small town of Horseheads, where he still has many close friends.

In 1978, he, along with his friend Michael Sprague “Sprocket”, drove to Aspen to visit their good friend Buddy Peck and his wife Star, and like many others, decided to stay. Star got Glenn, along with his good pal Eddie Heppe “Slim”, his first job bartending at Chisholm’s Saloon. Other restaurant jobs would follow, including the Parlour Car, the Aspen Meadows, the Smuggler Land Office and Country Roads.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Glenn was a man of peace of the Woodstock generation. He had many amusing stories to tell of his experiences at the famous event. He loved the Grateful Dead and was often seen giving the peace sign to friends and co-workers.

In 1985, Glenn met the love of his life, best friend and soul mate, Sandie. They were married soon after in February of 1986. Glenn and Sandie enjoyed many wonderful adventures together. They travelled extensively and enjoyed camping trips, both often included playing at many new golf courses. Glenn also enjoyed skiing, biking and fishing, but golf was his passion.

Glenn worked for the Aspen Skiing Co. driving the Highlands-Buttermilk shuttle from 2008-2016, where he had many fun and interesting conversations with his riders, making new friends along the way.

However, by far his favorite job was with the Aspen Golf Course, where he was on the maintenance crew for 20 years. He always talked about what a great team they were and how they were like a family. Glenn was respected for his work ethic and took great pride in making the course an enjoyable experience for all golfers. He loved his job.

Glenn liked people and people liked Glenn. He always went out of his way to smile and say hello.

He will be remembered for his beautiful smile, his kindness, generosity and loyalty.

One of his favorite sayings was, “We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.” Now he is having a good time playing on heavenly golf courses with buddies Slim, Billie Bob and many others. Glenn leaves behind his wife, best friend and soul mate, Sandie, his loving stepdaughter Heather, his brother Michael Carris, sister-in-law Susan Lewis and many wonderful friends.

He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the cancer research of your choice.