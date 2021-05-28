Obituary: Gerry Bohn

Gerry Bohn

Gerry Bohn

April 17, 1937 – May 22, 2021

Gerry Bohn, Born April 17, 1937, passed away on May 22, 2021 at the Swedish Hospital in Englewood, CO.

Gerry was born in Racine Wisconsin and lived in Zion, Il and Kenosha, WI. Prior to his move to Aspen, Gerry proudly served as an Army MP in Heidelberg Germany, often recounting his many experiences. It was during this time that he developed his love of the mountains. From that point on he knew he would have to find a way to make the mountains his permanent home. For several years, he wintered in Aspen until he made it his permanent home in the late 60’s. In 1981, he won the ultimate Aspen lottery by being chosen to purchase his condo in Hunter Creek, where he lived until his passing.

Gerry’s love of skiing and proficiency at his craft brought him great satisfaction. He was instrumental, along with Bill Gilner in helping to establish the Ski School recognition program.

Upon submitting his intent to retire in December 2010, Gerry had served for over 40 years as a ski instructor and ski school supervisor at Buttermilk Mountain. He totally enjoyed teaching people from all walks of life, with some high profile ones thrown in for good measure.

For 28 years, from 1970 to 1998 Gerry managed the tennis courts at Aspen Meadows, learning another exceptional craft, stringing tennis racquets. It was a “job” he loved and continued to do for the Maroon Creek Club until his passing.

During the summer he enjoyed biking the Aspen area. He amassed over 55,000 miles during his retirement.

Those left to mourn his loss are his sister, Kay (Phil) Vick, brother, Tom (Molly) Bohn, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews as well as a multitude of friends.

Those who predeceased Gerry were his parents, Roman & LaVerne (Ager) Bohn, David James (brother-in-law) and Chris James (nephew).

A memorial for Gerry will be held in Aspen at a later date.