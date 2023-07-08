Obituary: GERARD JAMES “GERRY” WYRSCH

GERARD JAMES “GERRY” WYRSCH

Provided Photo

– June 27, 2023

Gerry Wyrsch passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in La Jolla, CA. He was 66 years old. Gerry was born in Kansas City, MO, the youngest of eight children of Fred R. and Catherine Brigid (O’Connor) Wyrsch. He attended and graduated from Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, MO, The George Washington University (BA) in Washington, D.C. (1982), and the University of Denver (JD) Sturm College of Law in Denver, CO (1992) where he was selected to serve on The Denver Law Review staff. He was a member of the State Bar of Colorado from 1992-present.

While in Washington, DC, Gerry attended George Washington University as a night student. He worked full time on the legislative staff of three United States Senators. He was later named to the Professional Staff of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. In his view, the greatest accomplishment during his tenure in our nation’s capitol was meeting and marrying his wife of 41 years, Martha Brown, of Laramie, Wyoming, who served on the legislative staff of Senator Alan K. Simpson, Wyoming. They met at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill… on Valentine’s Day.

He and Martha moved to Denver, CO in 1987. Before starting law school in Denver, he was appointed to serve as the Assistant Regional Administrator for the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Region VIII in Denver. During law school, he worked part-time in the Office of the Denver City Attorney, the General Counsel’s office of a major regional bank, and in the office of a small local law office.

After graduating law school, he worked as an associate attorney for two Denver law firms, transitioning in-house to Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Director for a family- owned bank holding company. While practicing in Denver, he was proud to be inducted into the Thompson G. Marsh Inn of the American Inns of Court. When opportunities arose for the family outside of Colorado, moving first to North Carolina, then Texas, Oregon, and California, he continued to consult in the areas of banking regulation and compliance.

Gerry was a committed and loving husband and father. He participated in his children’s lives and development as much as possible. He served on individual school boards and committees, assisted with Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, sports activities, and community service projects. He continued to serve on parent advisory boards and fund-raising positions at their colleges. He loved to see them active and involved and was always very proud of them.

Gerry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha (Brown) Wyrsch of Snowmass Village, CO, and his children; Peter (Nicole) Wyrsch of Denver, CO and Martha C. “Molly” Wyrsch of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by his siblings Katie Ellen Wyrsch, Mary Ann Wyrsch, Elizabeth “Betty” Wilson, Martha Josephine Wyrsch, and Tom J. Wyrsch all of Kansas City. He is predeceased by his parents, Fred R. Wyrsch and Catherine Brigid (Wyrsch) Cusick; his brother Fred R., Jr. (Nancy) Wyrsch, and his sister Margaret “Margie” Manning.

Memorial contributions are requested to be sent to Ronald McDonald House of San Diego, CA (https://p2p.onecause.com/2023together ) or the WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA (https://www.nationalww2museum.org/give ). Both of these organizations were important to Gerry.

Services will be private.