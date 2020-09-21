Obituary: Gerald Peterson

Gerald Peterson

October 17, 1942 – September 16, 2020

Gerry Peterson of Battlement Mesa, CO passed away on September 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Gerry was a resident of Basalt and Glenwood Springs for many years prior to his move to Battlement Mesa. He was a 3rd generation Colorado native born in Denver and graduated from South High in Denver with the class of 1960. He then attended both CSU and CU.

After college, Gerry served in the Marine Corp for six years. He made his home in Denver and worked as both a real estate broker and also learned the wholesale building supply industry. The latter shaped Gerry’s career change and he went into sales of wholesale building products. He moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in the early 90s where he ultimately opened his own business as a manufacturer’s representative. Gerry retired in 2016 and spent time in both Colorado and Arizona.

Gerry’s passion was always flying. As a private pilot, he was fortunate to be able to use his own plane in business to allow him to quickly cover a three state area for sales. He flew anytime he got the chance and loved his time in the air as well as the friends he made while acquiring and maintaining his pilot’s license.

Gerry is survived by his partner of 27 years, Nancy Kearnes of Battlement Mesa, and his brother, Wallace Peterson and wife, Jeanne, of Parker, CO. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Chester and Ada Peterson of Aurora, CO.

Due to the constraints of Covid at this time, a memorial gathering will be postponed and decided upon at a later date.