Obituary: Gerald (Jerry) Hewey

Born June 2, 1930 in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Jerry and his twin brother, John, graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and went into the US Army at 17 years old. They served twice as their first service was not long enough to keep them from being inducted once more. After serving in the Army, they both went to the University of New Hampshire where Jerry got a degree in Hotel Management and John in Education. John went on to Aspen and Jerry tried to purchase property in Maine to develop a ski area, for which he could get no interest, so he drove to Aspen to join John in the mid 50’s. He became a ski instructor as well as a desk clerk at the Hotel Jerome. He became one of the first ski instructors at Buttermilk Mountain when it opened. Jerry went on to become the general manager of the Aspen Meadows. The Aspen Alps Condominium was very new and not doing well and they asked if Jerry would come manage it. He contacted the businesses owed by it, made arrangements with them. Success followed and Jerry was the manager for 25 years. He became Chairman of the Board for the Colorado/Wyoming Hotel Association and was named Hotelman of the year, In 1991 he was inducted into the Colorado Hotel Association Hall of Fame. At the end of the ski season of 1956 ski instructors Gerald Hewey, Red Soderstrom, Earl Rickers and Ed Vestal made national news and a 4 page feature in Life Magazine by paddling from Denver, Colorado, across Canada, down to Old Town, Maine. The journey covered 5,000 miles and took 6 months. In 1961 Jerry met Roz Bernstein who had moved from California to spend the winter skiing in Aspen, They were married in 1962 in Bel Air, California. Roz opened a secretarial service in the Wheeler building. Three children followed, Meg Segal (Hewey), Lee Hewey and Adam Hewey, all born in the Aspen Valley Hospital. Once the kids were in school Roz started teaching skiing at Buttermilk and then on to Aspen Mountain which she did for 37 years. All three children have now contributed a total of 7 grandchildren. Meg and Lee live in Montana and Adam lives in Seattle, Wa.

Jerry loved Aspen. He loved skiing, fishing the Roaring Fork, playing tennis with his wife. He performed in Community Theater productions in off seasons in the early 60’s and the 70’s and 80’s, and many of his family were also bitten by the acting bug and were on stage with him. He and Roz moved to Denver after selling the house they had built in Aspen. Jerry was a bright spot in many people’s lives. His sparkling green eyes, his huge heart and his amazing sense of humor made it nearly impossible to walk across town without having to stop while he talked to friend after friend. His laugh will be missed. Most of all he was kind, He truly appreciated every day and found the best of every situation. He would always take the time to gather the family and say, “Aren’t we lucky.”